Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 17

For the majority of fantasy football leagues, Week 17 is Championship Week. If you're still diving into fantasy football analysis this late in the year, let me formally congratulate you for making it this far (or for being a sicko; either way you're welcome here).

But the job isn't finished. We aren't out here playing for second place.

Hopefully your starting lineup is fairly set-in-stone at this point, but the NFL is a cruel game. Between injuries, role changes, and tough matchups, there's likely at least one starting spot you're still debating.

As always, this piece lists out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 17

Quarterback

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Josh Allen (BUF) vs. NYJ

Lamar Jackson (BAL) @ HOU

Joe Burrow (CIN) vs. DEN

Jayden Daniels (WSH) vs. ATL

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Jared Goff (DET) @ SF

Baker Mayfield (TB) vs. CAR

Kyler Murray (ARI) @ LAR

Sam Darnold (MIN) vs. GB

Brock Purdy (SF) vs. DET

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Anthony Richardson (IND) @ NYG

Bo Nix (DEN) @ CIN

Justin Herbert (LAC) @ NE

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) @ CLE

Jordan Love (GB) @ MIN

Caleb Williams (CHI) vs. SEA

Patrick Mahomes (KC) @ PIT

Patrick Mahomes has been a much more consistent fantasy producer over the second half of the year, and he's fresh off his third-best fantasy performance (23.7 points) of the season. Even so, it's hard to get very excited about his ceiling in an outdoor game against Pittsburgh -- a secondary that's top 10 in EPA per dropback and passing fantasy points per dropback allowed. There's a solid floor here, but if you're looking for upside, there are better matchups to chase in Week 17.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Drake Maye (NE) vs. LAC

Geno Smith (SEA) @ CHI

Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs. ARI

C.J. Stroud (HOU) vs. BAL

Bryce Young (CAR) @ TB

Bryce Young is coming off his best fantasy outing of the season (27.1 points) and is quietly the overall QB10 since Carolina's Week 11 bye. He's flashed some real upside on the ground with three rushing touchdowns in the last four games and now draws a Bucs defense that's permitted the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks -- one he just torched for 23.6 fantasy points in Week 13. It doesn't feel great putting your season in the hands of a Panthers quarterback, but Young is set up well on paper.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) @ BUF

Russell Wilson (PIT) vs. KC

Running Back

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) @ SF

Bijan Robinson (ATL) @ WSH

Chase Brown (CIN) vs. DEN

De'Von Achane (MIA) @ CLE

Saquon Barkley (PHI) vs. DAL

Kyren Williams (LAR) vs. ARI

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) @ TB

Jonathan Taylor (IND) @ NYG

Bucky Irving (TB) vs. CAR

James Cook (BUF) vs. NYJ

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Josh Jacobs (GB) @ MIN

Joe Mixon (HOU) vs. BAL

Derrick Henry (BAL) @ HOU

Tony Pollard (TEN) @ JAC

Breece Hall (NYJ) @ BUF

Aaron Jones (MIN) vs. GB

Zach Charbonnet (SEA) @ CHI

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Rico Dowdle (DAL) @ PHI

Isaac Guerendo (SF) vs. DET

D'Andre Swift (CHI) vs. SEA

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) vs. IND

Brian Robinson (WSH) vs. ATL

Rachaad White (TB) vs. CAR

Gus Edwards (LAC) @ NE

Kendre Miller (NO) vs. LV

Tank Bigsby (JAC) vs. TEN

Tyjae Spears (TEN) @ JAC

Jaylen Warren (PIT) vs. KC

Jerome Ford (CLE) vs. MIA

Jerome Ford thrived as Cleveland's top back last week, turning 21 adjusted opportunities into 131 scrimmage yards and 21.6 fantasy points. He did so despite the Browns' offense taking a step back with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center -- though there's a chance we get Jameis Winston again with DTR banged up. If Winston is under center, Ford is a near must-start. But even with DTR, Ford proved more than capable of handling (and producing in) a real RB2 workload.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) vs. LAC

Travis Etienne (JAC) vs. TEN

Alexander Mattison (LV) @ NO

Javonte Williams (DEN) @ CIN

Well, we can't blame Denver for Javonte Williams' lack of fantasy production. The Broncos fed Williams 26 adjusted opportunities last week; he rewarded them with a mere 53 yards and 8.8 fantasy points. And while he easily led Broncos running backs in route participation (50%) and targets (11), rookie Audric Estime doubled his red zone snaps and saw both of Denver's red zone rush attempts. Even in a strong matchup against the Bengals, I just don't see a path to upside for Williams.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Isiah Pacheco (KC) @ PIT

Najee Harris (PIT) vs. KC

Wide Receivers

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. DEN

Puka Nacua (LAR) vs. ARI

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) @ SF

Mike Evans (TB) vs. CAR

Davante Adams (NYJ) @ BUF

Justin Jefferson (MIN) vs. GB

Nico Collins (HOU) vs. BAL

A.J. Brown (PHI) vs. DAL

Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) vs. TEN

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) @ PHI

Tee Higgins (CIN) vs. DEN

Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ CLE

Malik Nabers (NYG) vs. IND

Jakobi Meyers (LV) @ NO

Zay Flowers (BAL) @ HOU

Garrett Wilson (NYJ) @ BUF

Courtland Sutton (DEN) @ CIN

Jauan Jennings (SF) vs. DET

Terry McLaurin (WSH) vs. ATL

Ladd McConkey (LAC) @ NE

Keenan Allen (CHI) vs. SEA

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) @ CHI

D.K. Metcalf (SEA) @ CHI

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

D.J. Moore (CHI) vs. SEA

Khalil Shakir (BUF) vs. NYJ

Drake London (ATL) @ WSH

Jordan Addison (MIN) vs. GB

Adam Thielen (CAR) @ TB

Calvin Ridley (TEN) @ JAC

DeVonta Smith (PHI) vs. DAL

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) @ LAR

Jameson Williams (DET) @ SF

Jalen McMillan (TB) vs. CAR

Deebo Samuel (SF) vs. DET

Rashod Bateman (BAL) @ HOU

Tier 4 : Streamers

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) vs. MIA

Romeo Doubs (GB) @ MIN

Darnell Mooney (ATL) @ WSH

Christian Watson (GB) @ MIN

Jayden Reed (GB) @ MIN

Josh Downs (IND) @ NYG

Quentin Johnston (LAC) @ NE

Kayshon Boutte (NE) vs. LAC

Rome Odunze (CHI) vs. SEA

Odunze continues to sport intriguing utilization metrics, sporting a 22.1% target share while averaging 4.4 downfield targets (10-plus yards), 1.3 red zone targets, and 1.2 end zone targets per game since Chicago's Week 7 bye. That's only led to two top-24 finishes at the position, but it does offer upside in a home matchup against the Seahawks. Though Seattle has a talented secondary, they've been an average WR matchup and were just torched by Minnesota. Odunze has upside, at the very least.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) @ NYG

Jalen Coker (CAR) @ TB

DeAndre Hopkins (KC) @ PIT

Keon Coleman (BUF) vs. NYJ

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) vs. IND

Xavier Worthy (KC) @ PIT

Amari Cooper (BUF) vs. NYJ

Cooper Kupp (LAR) vs. ARI

I can't imagine many teams rostering Cooper Kupp are still alive after his back-to-back duds. But I cannot imagine starting him in a championship game after the last two weeks. Kupp has caught just three of six targets the last two weeks, serving as a clear secondary option to Puka Nacua. Arizona is a good matchup for wide receivers, and this is a much better on-paper game environment than the last two games were. But he's been so uninvolved that I'd rather swing for upside elsewhere with your season on the line.

Tight Ends

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Trey McBride (ARI) @ LAR

Brock Bowers (LV) @ NO

George Kittle (SF) @ CHI

Jonnu Smith (MIA) @ CLE

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Sam LaPorta (DET) @ SF

Travis Kelce (KC) @ PIT

T.J. Hockenson (MIN) vs. GB

David Njoku (CLE) vs. MIA

Mark Andrews (BAL) @ HOU

Hunter Henry (NE) vs. LAC

Dalton Schultz (HOU) vs. BAL

Dalton Schultz finds himself as Houston's No. 2 pass catcher heading into Week 17's showdown with the Ravens. Schultz has cleared double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games and could easily see a season-high in targets with Tank Dell joining Stefon Diggs on the sideline. Baltimore's been a solid fantasy matchup for tight ends, too, allowing the 12th-most fantasy points per target to the position.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Cade Otton (TB) vs. CAR

Dalton Kincaid (BUF) vs. NYJ

Pat Freiermuth (PIT) vs. KC

Tucker Kraft (GB) @ MIN

Jake Ferguson (DAL) @ PHI

Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) @ JAC

I'm legitimately concerned Chig Okonkwo is too low on this list. Chig has taken off with Mason Rudolph under center, commanding a 19.4% target share in five games with Rudolph under center. He's seen 21 targets the last two games alone, putting him in the starting conversation against a lackluster Jags defense which has permitted the sixth-most fantasy points per target to opposing tight ends.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Brenton Strange (JAC) vs. TEN

Juwan Johnson (NO) vs. LV

Isaiah Likely (BAL) @ HOU

Stone Smartt (LAC) @ NE

Noah Fant (SEA) vs. DET

Cole Kmet (CHI) vs. SEA

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Kyle Pitts (ATL) @ WSH

Mike Gesicki (CIN) vs. DEN

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.