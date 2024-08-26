Fantasy Football Printable Cheat Sheets: PPR, Non-PPR, 10-Team and 12-Team Leagues

The start of the 2024-25 NFL season is quickly approaching, but for many before kickoff comes the highly anticipated fantasy football draft.

While superstars like Christian McCaffrey and CeeDee Lamb will be swept up within the first few picks, having a strategy for the entirety of your draft can make or break your fantasy team.

Luckily, FanDuel Research has all the tools you need to optimize your fantasy draft picks. This includes cheat sheets, advice for every draft spot, and an expert mock draft. Let's get into it.

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets

10-Team PPR League

These are the cheat sheets available for a 10-team PPR league:

This sheet includes the top 200 players based on projected fantasy points and positional scarcity for the 2024-25 season, according to numberFire. Each player is listed with his position, team, and projected points. Bye-week information is also included. Download it here >>

This sheet includes the top players for each position based on projected fantasy points for the 2024-25 season, according to numberFire. The top 30 wide receivers, 30 running backs, 20 quarterbacks, 20 tight ends, 10 defensive lines, and 10 kickers are listed on the sheet. Download it here >>

12-Team PPR League

These are the cheat sheets available for a 12-team PPR league:

In a larger league? This sheet includes the top 200 players in order of highest projected fantasy points and positional scarcity based on a 12-team PPR league. Again, players position, team, and bye weeks are also listed. Download it here >>

You can quickly find the best players for each position with this cheat sheet, which has the top 30 wide receivers, 30 running backs, 20 quarterbacks, 20 tight ends, 10 defensive lines, and 10 kickers listed for a 12-team PPR league. Download it here >>

10-Team Non-PPR League

These are the cheat sheets available for a 10-team non-PPR league:

Learn more about the best players for a non-PPR league with this cheat sheet. Listed will be the 200 players in order of highest projected fantasy points and positional scarcity, according to numberFire. The player's position, team, and bye week can be found on the sheet as well. Download it here >>

Non-PPR league managers can also sift through the top 30 wide receivers, 30 running backs, 20 quarterbacks, 20 tight ends, 10 defensive lines, and 10 kickers with this cheat sheet. Download it here >>

12-Team Non-PPR League

These are the cheat sheets available for a 12-team non-PPR league:

Get ready for your 12-team non-PPR league with this cheat sheet. Listed will be the 200 players in order of highest projected fantasy points and positional scarcity, according to numberFire. The player's position, team, and bye week can be found on the sheet as well. Download it here >>

Managers in a 12-team non-PPR league will have the top 30 wide receivers, 30 running backs, 20 quarterbacks, 20 tight ends, 10 defensive lines, and 10 kickers listed in this cheat sheet. Download it here >>

How to Draft From Every Spot in Fantasy Football

Now that you have your cheat sheet in hand, it's time to start planning your picks based on your draft position. Don't know where to start? Check out our articles on how to draft from every spot.

