NHL
Avalanche vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
NHL action on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Ottawa Senators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Senators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (31-4-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-16-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-275)
|Senators (+220)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (77.1%)
Avalanche vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Senators are -114 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -106.
Avalanche vs Senators Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Senators, on Jan. 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Avalanche vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -275 favorite at home.