NHL

Avalanche vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Senators Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (31-4-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-16-5)
  • Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-275)Senators (+220)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (77.1%)

Avalanche vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Senators are -114 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -106.

Avalanche vs Senators Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Senators, on Jan. 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Avalanche vs Senators Moneyline

  • Ottawa is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -275 favorite at home.

