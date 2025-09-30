Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 4

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's ours for this week. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next-Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 5

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

We've been waiting for that breakout, splash performance from the No. 2 pick Travis Hunter, but it just hasn't arrived. He's recorded fantasy totals of 6.3, 3.7, 2.6, and 5.7 points, putting his per-game average at 4.6 (WR77). According to Yahoo Sports, Hunter is still rostered in 76% of leagues; that's bound to drop.

He touts only a 15.2% target share paired with a 14.8% air yards share and 15.6% downfield target share. His 58.0% snap share and 51.2% red zone snap share have greatly slashed his opportunities. Even with Dyami Brown (shoulder) out in Week 4, Hunter still had a 57.1% snap rate, leading to only five targets.

Frankly, the Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be wasting Hunter's potential right now. PlayerProfiler has Hunter with 76 slot snaps (12th-most) as he's mostly been featured in 11 personnel. This role has led to few downfield opportunities with an average depth of target (aDOT) of 7.1 yards.

Being a deep threat and winning contested catches is where Hunter shined as a wideout in college. Until Jacksonville begins to regularly provide Hunter with these targets, his fantasy value will likely remain in the gutter considering his limited snap rate as a slot receiver.

Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

Braelon Allen appeared on our drop list a few weeks ago, and he makes another appearance with underwhelming fantasy totals keeping up. Following 6.9 points in Week 1, Allen has posted 1.1, 5.7, and 0.6 fantasy points.

Breece Hall was already taking most of the work over the first three games, posting 21.3 adjusted opportunities per game compared to Allen's mark of 6.7. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Allen posted -0.24 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per carry over the first three games. We saw his workload dip on Monday Night Football, taking only 10.5% of snaps due to a knee injury.

Furthermore, he's enjoyed a larger role in the red zone than Hall, but a fumble on the goal line in Week 4 could lead to a dip here, too.

Allen's averaging only 4.5 rushing attempts and 0.5 receptions per contest. If Allen's red zone role fades -- which he's turned into only one rushing touchdown -- his fantasy value will hit rock bottom. New York's RB2 could already be there with a putrid 3.6 fantasy points per game (RB60).

With Hall totaling 13.0 carries and 3.3 receptions per game, the Jets have a clear RB1. Allen's major dip in snap rate paired with a fumble in the red zone makes him a prime drop candidate this week. His 53% roster rate could make a notable dive prior to Week 5.

Evan Engram, TE, Broncos

The Denver Broncos made an exciting offseason addition by landing Evan Engram. In an offense led by a young QB paired with inconsistent targets outside of Courtland Sutton, this felt like a nice spot for Engram. However, he's yet to come up with much production, recording only 2.7 receptions and 20.7 receiving yards per game over three appearances.

Part of his lack of production is from landing in the hybrid "joker" role in Sean Payton's offense, proven by a 43.1% slot snap rate. Engram isn't playing a traditional tight end role while Adam Trautman is enjoying a snap rate above 50.0% in three of four games. After logging a 36.8% snap rate in his first two games, Engram posted a 43.8% snap share on Monday.

In an offense posting 6.3 yards per passing attempt (ninth-fewest), Engram has an underwhelming 5.6 aDOT paired with an 11.6% air yards share and 3.7% downfield target share. The veteran tight end received two red zone targets in Week 4, but his red zone target share still sits at only 14.3% for the season. This will likely stay limited due to his 34.5% snap share inside the 20.

After posting only 3.4 fantasy points per game over his first three games, it may be time to let Engram walk. This hybrid role has led to fewer opportunities as Trautman is enjoying a 57.1% snap share and 72.4% red zone snap rate. Engram has dealt with a back injury, though, so it is possible his workload could expand.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.