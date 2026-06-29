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FanDuel Sportsbook Promos News

FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days

New customers can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days.

FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Best Kentucky Derby Bets: 2026 Kentucky Derby Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing

Check out this FanDuel promo ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Best Kentucky Derby Bets: 2026 Kentucky Derby Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Introduces Bet Protect+ for the NBA Playoffs

Learn more about FanDuel's Bet Protect+ program.

FanDuel Introduces Bet Protect+ for the NBA Playoffs
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Arkansas FanDuel Promo Code Offer - Celebrate The Arkansas Razorback Big March Madness Win

Celebrate Arkansas Basketball with a FanDuel Promo: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Arkansas continues to make noise in March Madness, delivering a strong tournament performance and putting itself in position for a deeper run. To celebrate the Razorbacks’ success, FanDuel is offering new users a limited-time promo: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (win or lose) That means you can place a $5 bet on any March Madness game — including Arkansas’ next matchup — and receive $300 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. Sports Betting in Arkansas is Here Arkansas, the wait is over. Now you can bet on all your favorite teams, players, and sports with America’s No. 1 Sportsbook! To kick things off, new users who sign up and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details

Arkansas FanDuel Promo Code Offer - Celebrate The Arkansas Razorback Big March Madness Win
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Arkansas FanDuel Promo Code for Arkansas vs High Point College Basketball Tournament

Arkansas, the wait is over. Now you can bet on all your favorite teams, players, and sports with America’s No. 1 Sportsbook! To kick things off, new users who sign up and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details

Arkansas FanDuel Promo Code for Arkansas vs High Point College Basketball Tournament
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Arkansas FanDuel Promo Offer New User Signup: Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets

New FanDuel Sportsbook users in Arkansas can get $300 in bonus bets on their first $5 bet -- whether the bet wins or loses.

Arkansas FanDuel Promo Offer New User Signup: Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Arkansas FanDuel Promo Offer New User Signup: Bet $5 and Get $400 in Bonus Bets

New FanDuel Sportsbook users in Arkansas can get $400 in bonus bets off their first $5 bet whether the bet wins or loses.

Arkansas FanDuel Promo Offer New User Signup: Bet $5 and Get $400 in Bonus Bets
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Up to $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day for 10 Days

New customers can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days.

FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Up to $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day for 10 Days
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins

Get $100 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins!

FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel NFL Super Bowl Promo Offer: $6 Million Touchdown Jackpot

Take advantage of this FanDuel NFL promo for the Super Bowl.

FanDuel NFL Super Bowl Promo Offer: $6 Million Touchdown Jackpot
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: Choose Your Reward for NFL Games Today [1/25/26]

Take advantage of this FanDuel NFL promo for Conference Championship Sunday.

FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: Choose Your Reward for NFL Games Today [1/25/26]
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel College Football Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Indiana-Miami National Championship

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for Game 4 of the World Series!

FanDuel College Football Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Indiana-Miami National Championship