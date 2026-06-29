FanDuel Sportsbook Promos News
FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days
New customers can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days.
Best Kentucky Derby Bets: 2026 Kentucky Derby Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing
Check out this FanDuel promo ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby.
FanDuel Introduces Bet Protect+ for the NBA Playoffs
Learn more about FanDuel's Bet Protect+ program.
Arkansas FanDuel Promo Code Offer - Celebrate The Arkansas Razorback Big March Madness Win
Celebrate Arkansas Basketball with a FanDuel Promo: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Arkansas continues to make noise in March Madness, delivering a strong tournament performance and putting itself in position for a deeper run. To celebrate the Razorbacks’ success, FanDuel is offering new users a limited-time promo: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (win or lose) That means you can place a $5 bet on any March Madness game — including Arkansas’ next matchup — and receive $300 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. Sports Betting in Arkansas is Here Arkansas, the wait is over. Now you can bet on all your favorite teams, players, and sports with America’s No. 1 Sportsbook! To kick things off, new users who sign up and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details
Arkansas FanDuel Promo Code for Arkansas vs High Point College Basketball Tournament
Arkansas, the wait is over. Now you can bet on all your favorite teams, players, and sports with America’s No. 1 Sportsbook! To kick things off, new users who sign up and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details
Arkansas FanDuel Promo Offer New User Signup: Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets
New FanDuel Sportsbook users in Arkansas can get $300 in bonus bets on their first $5 bet -- whether the bet wins or loses.
Arkansas FanDuel Promo Offer New User Signup: Bet $5 and Get $400 in Bonus Bets
New FanDuel Sportsbook users in Arkansas can get $400 in bonus bets off their first $5 bet whether the bet wins or loses.
FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Up to $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day for 10 Days
New customers can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days.
FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins
Get $100 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins!
FanDuel NFL Super Bowl Promo Offer: $6 Million Touchdown Jackpot
Take advantage of this FanDuel NFL promo for the Super Bowl.
FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: Choose Your Reward for NFL Games Today [1/25/26]
Take advantage of this FanDuel NFL promo for Conference Championship Sunday.
FanDuel College Football Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Indiana-Miami National Championship
Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for Game 4 of the World Series!