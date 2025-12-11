FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Missouri Promo Offer: 100% Profit Boost on Falcons at Buccaneers Game on 12/11/25

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

The week of daily drop promotional offers for Missouri continues on Thursday night as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 100% profit boost!

FanDuel officially went live in Missouri on December 1st, and new customers can get $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet, whether that bet wins or loses. See full terms on that offer on the promotions page.

To celebrate, FanDuel has promotions running all this week, including with tonight's game. All eligible Missouri customers can get a 100% profit boost for the Falcons at Buccaners NFL game on December 11th, 2025.

See full terms for the offer on the promotions page.

Tonight's game is a big one with the Bucs fighting for a playoff spot. Although they are favored, FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds have seen that spread tighten throughout the week.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Atlanta Falcons
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dec 12 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

How to Use This FanDuel Promotion

  1. Click "Claim Now" on the home page.
  2. After clicking “Claim Now” on the Promotion, you will be awarded One (1) 100% Profit Boost Token.
  3. Your Profit Boost Token is valid for use on ANY wager for the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Game taking place on December 11th, 2025.
  4. Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.
  5. There is a maximum wager of Twenty-Five Dollars ($25) associated with your Profit Boost Token.
  6. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake
  7. Profit Boost Token expires at 12:00 AM ET on Friday, December 12th, 2025.

Ineligible Bets:

  • Bets placed using bonus funds, site credit, or bonus bets
  • Odds Boosts
  • Cashed out bets
  • YourWay wagers

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Missouri during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

This promotion will last until 12:00 AM ET on December 12th, 2025.

Place Your Bet Today!

21+ and present in MO. Restrictions apply. See terms for all offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Missouri Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

