FanDuel Solar Eclipse Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost on MLB Live Bets on 4/8/24

FanDuel is running a special offer to celebrate the solar eclipse!

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost to use on any live wager on any 4/8 MLB game. The Profit Boost is only available to claim between 2:00PM ET and 5:00PM ET.

How to Claim this Promo

Click "Claim Now" on the home page to claim your Profit Boost Token. You only have until 5:00PM ET to claim! After clicking “Claim Now” on the promotion, you will be awarded one 50% Profit Boost Token. Your Profit Boost Token may be used on any live wager for any MLB game taking place on April 8th, 2024. There is a minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See the promotions page for more details.

Who Can Use This FanDuel Promo?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 5:00PM ET on April 8, 2024.

Place Your Bet Now!

