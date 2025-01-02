FanDuel NHL Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for NHL SGP Bets on 1/2/25

The NHL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! To celebrate the start of 2025, FanDuel is offering customers a special offer.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wager on NHL games happening January 2nd, 2025.

There's plenty of NHL action to consider for this boost tonight, headlined by a 7:10pm ET bout between the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals. Washington sits atop the Eastern Conference and sports the second-best goal differential in hockey. Minnesota, meanwhile, is in third in the Western Conference and is tied for the most road wins (13) in the league.

Ahead of tonight's game, the home Capitals are -160 moneyline favorites. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Below are the full Wild-Capitals odds. All NHL odds can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg SGP/SGP+/parlay wager for any NHL game taking place on January 2nd, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on January 3rd, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.