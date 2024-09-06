FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost Token for Packers vs. Eagles on 9/6/24

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of Friday's Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles opening matchup in Brazil, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering ALL customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on the Packers vs. Eagles game happening on September 6, 2024!

Friday's matchup pits two of the NFC's top teams against each other. The Eagles have the third shortest odds to win the NFC Championship (+600), and the Packers have the fourth shortest (+900). Both sides made the playoffs last season, with the Packers bowing out in the NFC Championship and the Eagles losing in the Wild Card round.

As of Friday morning, the Eagles are favored by 2.5 points against the Packers and the total is a crisp 49.5.

Below are the full Packers-Eagles odds. All Week 1 odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager on the Packers vs. Eagles NFL game taking place on September 6th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on September 7, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.