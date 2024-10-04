FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost Token for Anytime Touchdown Scorer on 10/6/24

Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season continues on Sunday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To add to the fun, FanDuel and Gronk have teamed up on a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening October 6th, 2024!

There are several high-total matchups to consider for this boost, none higher than Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers. The over/under is set at a cool 49.5, and both sides feature playmakers fully capable of lighting up the scoreboard. For the Niners, Jordan Mason and Jauan Jennings lead the way with three touchdowns a piece. On the Arizona side, rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. has scored four times already, while James Conner has chipped in three touchdowns.

All touchdown scorer odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any anytime touchdown scorer wager on NFL games happening Sunday, October 6th, 2024.

Straights, SGP/SGP+, and Parlay wagers are all eligible for this offer as long as all legs consist of "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wagers.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible NFL Games on 10/6/24

Here are the NFL games being played on October 6th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under NY Jets at Minnesota -2.5 +116 -136 40.5 Baltimore at Cincinnati +2.5 -144 +122 48.5 Carolina at Chicago -3.5 +168 -200 41.5 Miami at New England -1.5 -102 -116 36.5 Buffalo at Houston +1.5 -112 -104 47.5 Indianapolis at Jacksonville -2.5 +126 -148 46.5 Cleveland at Washington -3.0 +146 -174 43.5 View Full Table

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on October 7th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).

Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.