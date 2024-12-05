FanDuel NFL Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Catch a Pass Bets on Packers vs Lions 12/5/24

NFL Thursday Night Football is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate this week's Thursday Night Football game, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

Thursday's clash pits a pair of NFC North foes against each other. Both sides have several reliable pass-catchers. Jayden Reed leads the Packers with 44 receptions, and he has the shortest odds to catch a pass on the 1st drive at +125. Tucker Kraft (+180 odds to catch a pass on the 1st drive) is second with 36 receptions, followed by Josh Jacobs (+275) with 27, Christian Watson (+200) with 22, and Dontayvion Wicks (+210) with 21.

GB Packers 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass GB Packers 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass Jayden Reed +120 Tucker Kraft +187 Christian Watson +200 Dontayvion Wicks +210 Josh Jacobs +275 View more odds in Sportsbook

Detroit has plenty of capable pass-catchers, too. Amon-Ra St. Brown (-138) leads the way with 76 receptions, twice as many as any other Lion. Jameson Williams (+170) has 34 receptions, Sam LaPorta (+180) has 31, Jahmyr Gibbs (+250) has 28, and David Montgomery (+275) has 27.

DET Lions 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass DET Lions 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass Amon-Ra St. Brown -150 Sam LaPorta +170 Jameson Williams +170 Jahmyr Gibbs +260 David Montgomery +275 Tim Patrick +333 View more odds in Sportsbook

Full Packers-Lions odds, as well as all NFL odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

