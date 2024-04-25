FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: Two 30% Profit Boost Tokens for NBA Playoff Games on 4/25/24

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing as teams compete for the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy!

All customers get TWO Profit Boost Tokens to use on any NBA playoff games on April 25th. Get one 30% Profit Boost Token for any live wager and one 30% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager!

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get two 30% Profit Boost Tokens. Use your one 30% Profit Boost Token on any live wager on 4/25 NBA playoff games. Use your other 30% Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay or Same Game Parlay Plus wager on 4/25 NBA playoff games.

Please note: You only need to click "Claim Now" once to receive both Profit Boost Tokens. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 4/25/24

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Cavaliers at Magic -2.5 +116 -134 201.5 Knicks at 76ers -5.0 +188 -225 203.5 Nuggets at Lakers -1.0 -108 -108 217

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boosts tokens. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KY, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).