FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Friday NBA Games on 1/24/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a three-game Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place on January 24th, 2025!

Friday features three NBA games, including by a Cleveland Cavaliers-Philadelphia 76ers clash at 7:10pm ET. Cleveland sits atop the Eastern Conference with a 36-7 record, whereas Philly is in 11th at 15-27. The Cavaliers have the second-shortest odds to win the Eastern Conference at +330. The 76ers have +240 odds to make the playoffs.

As of Friday afternoon, the line is Cavaliers -10.5. The total is set at 228.5 points.

Full Cavaliers-76ers odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA game(s) taking place on January 24th, 2025.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Restrictions may apply. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 1/24/25

Here are the NBA games being played on January 24th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Trail Blazers at Hornets -5.5 +190 -230 221.5 Cavaliers at 76ers +10.5 -560 +420 228.5 Pelicans at Grizzlies -11.0 +440 -590 243.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on January 25th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.