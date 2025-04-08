FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost on NBA Player Performance Doubles Today 4/8/25

The NBA has hit the home stretch, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook. With 10 games scheduled for Tuesday night, FanDuel and The Ringer have teamed up to offer ALL customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on April 8th, 2025!

Tuesday's 10-game slate has plenty of intriguing matchups to consider for this boost, including a Boston Celtics-New York Knicks clash at 7:30pm ET. The line is set at Knicks -1.5 and the over/under is 222 total points.

Within the "Player Performance Doubles" tab, FanDuel is offering wagers for players to hit a certain stat threshold and their team to win. That includes Jalen Brunson 25+ Points/New York to Win at +200 odds as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some of the Celtics-Knicks Player Performance Doubles odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Performance Doubles Player Performance Doubles Jalen Brunson 25+ Pts/New York To Win +200 Kristaps Porzingis 20+ Pts/Boston To Win +230 Jayson Tatum 4+ Threes/Boston To Win +265 Mikal Bridges 5+ Assists/New York To Win +285 Derrick White 6+ Assists/Boston To Win +310 Jaylen Brown 6+ Rebounds/Boston To Win +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on April 8th, 2025.

Parlays are eligible as long as all legs consist of "Player Performance Doubles" wagers. The "Player Performance Doubles" markets can be found under the "Popular" tab for each NBA game taking place on April 8th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 4/8/25

Here are the NBA games being played on April 8th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Hawks at Magic -4.5 +146 -174 226 Grizzlies at Hornets +15 -1350 +810 227.5 Wizards at Pacers -19.0 +1200 -2500 236 Bulls at Cavaliers -14.0 +560 -800 239 Celtics at Knicks -1.5 +102 -120 222 Pelicans at Nets -3.0 +128 -152 213 Timberwolves at Bucks +5 -198 +166 223 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 9th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.