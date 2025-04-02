FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Parlay or SGP on Today's Games 4/2/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a nine-game Wednesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg parlay / SGP / SGP+ for NBA games taking place on April 2nd, 2025!

Wednesday features nine NBA games to consider for this boost, headlined by an 8:40pm ET showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks. Both sides are fighting for a playoff spot in their respective conference and tonight will be their second head-to-head meeting this season. Dallas won the first, 129-113 in Atlanta.

Tonight, the line is Mavericks -3.5 and the over/under is set at 239.5 total points.

Full Hawks-Mavericks odds can be found below, while all other NBA odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg NBA parlay / SGP / SGP+ for any game taking place on April 2nd, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 4/2/25

Here are the NBA games being played on April 2nd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Kings at Wizards +13 -770 +540 231.5 Hornets at Pacers -14.5 +640 -950 223.5 Knicks at Cavaliers -10.5 +420 -560 229.5 Heat at Celtics -11.0 +410 -550 212.5 Jazz at Rockets -17.5 +1200 -2500 226.5 Hawks at Mavericks -3.5 +138 -164 239.5 Spurs at Nuggets -8.5 +310 -390 231 View Full Table ChevronDown

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 3rd, 2024.

