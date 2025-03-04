FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA Player Performance Doubles Today 3/4/25

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a 9-game Tuesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook and The Ringer have teamed up to offer ALL customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on March 4th, 2025!

Tuesday's 9-game slate is headlined by a 7:30pm ET showdown between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks. Golden State sits in sixth in the West, while New York is up to third in the East. Within the "Player Performance Doubles" tab, FanDuel is offering wagers for both sides to win and their leading scorer to record 30+ points.

Jalen Brunson to score 30+ points and New York to win carries +220 odds.

Stephen Curry to score 30+ points and Golden State to win has +340 odds.

Some of the Warriors-Knicks Player Performance Doubles odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Performance Doubles
Josh Hart Double Double/New York To Win
OG Anunoby 3+ Threes/New York To Win
Jalen Brunson 30+ Pts/New York To Win
Jimmy Butler 6+ Rebounds/Golden State To Win

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

  1. Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
  2. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token.
  3. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on March 4th, 2025.

Parlays are eligible as long as all legs consist of "Player Performance Doubles" wagers. The "Player Performance Doubles" markets can be found under the "Popular" tab for each NBA game taking place on March 4th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 3/4/25

Here are the NBA games being played on March 4th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
Rockets at Pacers-4.0+140-166231.5
Raptors at Magic-7.5+240-295209
Warriors at Knicks-4.5+150-178228
Bucks at Hawks+7-260+215241
Cavaliers at Bulls+12.5-720+520242.5
76ers at Timberwolves-14.0+610-900221.5
Nets at Spurs-4.0+144-172227.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 5th, 2025.

Place Your Bet Today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

