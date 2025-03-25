FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA Player Performance Doubles Today 3/25/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate an eight-game Tuesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook and The Ringer have teamed up to offer ALL customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on March 25th, 2025!

Tuesday's eight-game slate has several intriguing matchups to consider for this boost, but the headliner takes place in Miami. The Miami Heat host the Golden State Warriors in what will be Jimmy Butler's first matchup with his former team. His Warriors are favored by 5.5 points, and there is an entire Jimmy's Revenge game tab (not eligible for this promotion).

Within the "Player Performance Doubles" tab, FanDuel is offering wagers for players to hit a certain stat threshold and their team to win. That includes Jimmy Butler 25+ Points/Golden State To Win at +255 odds as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some of the Warriors-Heat Player Performance Doubles odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Performance Doubles Player Performance Doubles Draymond Green 1+ Threes/Golden State To Win +100 Jimmy Butler 8+ Rebounds/Golden State To Win +255 Jimmy Butler 25+ Pts/Golden State To Win +260 Stephen Curry 6+ Threes/Golden State To Win +320 Tyler Herro 25+ Pts/Miami To Win +350 Bam Adebayo Double Double/Miami To Win +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on March 25th, 2025.

Parlays are eligible as long as all legs consist of "Player Performance Doubles" wagers. The "Player Performance Doubles" markets can be found under the "Popular" tab for each NBA game taking place on March 25th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 3/25/25

Here are the NBA games being played on March 25th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Spurs at Pistons -10.5 +385 -500 233 Magic at Hornets +5.5 -225 +188 214 Warriors at Heat +5.5 -220 +184 217 Mavericks at Knicks -10.0 +330 -420 225 Hawks at Rockets -8.0 +245 -300 235.5 Grizzlies at Jazz +10.5 -480 +370 240 Thunder at Kings +10 -405 +320 232.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 26th, 2025.

