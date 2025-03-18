FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA Player Performance Doubles Today 3/18/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a four-game Tuesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook and The Ringer have teamed up to offer ALL customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on March 18th, 2025!

Tuesday's four-game slate includes a 10:10pm ET showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors. These teams faced each other back in February when Golden State came out on top, 125-111. Stephen Curry was the leading scorer of that game with 38 points.

Within the "Player Performance Doubles" tab, FanDuel is offering wagers for both sides to win and their leading scorer to record 30+ points.

Some of the Bucks-Warriors Player Performance Doubles odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Performance Doubles Player Performance Doubles Giannis Antetokounmpo Double Double/Milwaukee To Win -102 Gary Trent Jr. 10+ Pts/Milwaukee To Win +144 Brook Lopez 2+ Threes/Milwaukee To Win +200 Stephen Curry 6+ Threes/Golden State To Win +330 Stephen Curry 30+ Pts/Golden State To Win +370 Stephen Curry 8+ Assists/Golden State To Win +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on March 18th, 2025.

Parlays are eligible as long as all legs consist of "Player Performance Doubles" wagers. The "Player Performance Doubles" markets can be found under the "Popular" tab for each NBA game taking place on March 18th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 19, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.