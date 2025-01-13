FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Monday Night Football Quick Bet: Bet Nacua or Jefferson to Score First 1/13/25

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Monday Night Football Quick Bet: Bet Nacua or Jefferson to Score First 1/13/25

Wild Card Weekend concludes on Monday night, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of tonight's Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Wild Card matchup, FanDuel has a quick bet special available for ALL customers.

Bet Puka Nacua or Justin Jefferson to score the first touchdown of the game on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Either Player - First Touchdown Scorer
Puka Nacua or Justin Jefferson

Odds/lines subject to change

As of Monday afternoon, Puka Nacua or Justin Jefferson to score the first touchdown is available at +280 odds.

Nacua scored 4 touchdowns in 11 games during the regular season, while Jefferson scored `10 times in 17 games.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.

