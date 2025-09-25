FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 9/25/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Carlos Rodon, Yankees ($10,500)

The New York Yankees are now tied for first place in the AL East with just four games remaining, so Carlos Rodon should toss plenty of pitches in a pivotal contest. Along with Rodon coming off a start where he tallied 52 FanDuel points (FDPs), he'll get to face a Chicago White Sox squad that has the worst wRC+ (47), worst ISO (.081), and seventh-highest strikeout rate (26.3%) over the last 14 days.

Nolan McLean, Mets ($10,200)

Since joining the New York Mets' rotation in mid-August, Nolan McLean has been lights out on the mound, earning 43-plus FDPs in five of his first seven starts. Even though the Chicago Cubs have been solid at the plate recently, McLean has yet to surrender more than two earned runs in a start, and his combination of a 27.9% strikeout rate and 64.1% groundball rate gives him plenty of upside in a crucial game for the Mets.

Michael Lorenzen, Royals ($8,300)

Using Michael Lorenzen certainly comes with plenty of risk with his 4.28 SIERA and 1.52 HR/9, but he just tallied 42 FDPs in his most recent outing, and the Los Angeles Angels are a premier team to target with pitchers to end the season. Across the last two weeks, the Angels have the second-worst wOBA (.255), third-worst wRC+ (59), and highest strikeout rate (37.0%).

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Trent Grisham ($3,300), Aaron Judge ($4,700), Ben Rice ($3,100), and Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($3,900)

Davis Martin is slated to start for the White Sox on Thursday, and he's permitting a .338 wOBA and 1.58 HR/9 to lefties, making Trent Grisham (148 wRC+ vs. RHP), Ben Rice (139 wRC+), and Jazz Chisholm (138 wRC+) the primary targets alongside Aaron Judge (198 wRC+). And once Martin exits Thursday's game, the Yankees can tee off on a White Sox bullpen that has the 11th-worst SIERA (3.99), 9th-worst HR/9 (1.40), and worst barrel rate (12.2%) in the last 14 days.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Cal Raleigh ($4,500), Josh Naylor ($3,500), Jorge Polanco ($3,000), and Eugenio Suarez ($3,500)

The Seattle Mariners clinched the AL West with a win on Wednesday, but they still have a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AL, and they draw a favorable matchup versus Bradley Blalock and the Colorado Rockies' relievers on Thursday. Blalock is coughing up 2.43 HR/9 or worse to both sides of the plate, and Cal Raleigh (155 wRC+ vs. RHP), Josh Naylor (115 wRC+), Jorge Polanco (128 wRC+), and Eugenio Suarez (102 wRC+) all have formidable metrics against right-handed hurlers.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Maikel Garcia ($3,200), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,100), Jonathan India ($2,600), and Carter Jensen ($2,600)

If we're going to try to fit in bats from the Yankees and Mariners, we'll need to save some salary somewhere, and the Kansas City Royals have a handful of value bats against lefty Mitch Farris. Farris is logging a 4.71 SIERA, 46.4% flyball rate, 43.9% hard-hit rate, 8.8% barrel rate, and 1.40 HR/9 in a limited sample size, and while I don't hate using Bobby Witt Jr. in KC stacks, I'd rather use the high-salary studs from New York or Seattle on Thursday.

