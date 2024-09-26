FanDuel Golf Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost Token for the 2024 Presidents Cup 9/26-9/29/24

The 2024 Presidents Cup Golf Tournament is underway, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the international competition, FanDuel has a special offer for ALL customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on the 2024 Presidents Cup Golf Tournament happening from September 26th to September 29th, 2024.

The 15th Presidents Cup takes place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The United States is seeking their 10th consecutive victory and has -240 odds to win the Presidents Cup as of Thursday morning.

All golf odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager on the 2024 Presidents Cup taking place from September 26th through September 29th, 2024.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 8:00PM ET on September 29th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.