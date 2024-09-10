FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for MLB SGP Bets on 9/10/24

We're nearing the end of the 2024 MLB season, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the regular season action at FanDuel.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any MLB game happening September 10th!

Tuesday features a full 15-game slate, headlined by a National League bout between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are comfortably in the playoff picture, while the Cubs sit 5.0 games back in the NL Wild Card.

This will be the fifth regular season meeting between LA and Chicago. The Cubs own a 3-1 advantage in the season series, and they took yesterday's game, 10-4. Former Dodger Michael Busch played hero in his first return to LA, going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

Tonight pits both teams' aces against each other, with Shota Imanaga (12-3, 2.99 ERA) up for the Cubs and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.92 ERA) scheduled for the Dodgers.

As of Tuesday morning, Los Angeles is a -164 moneyline favorite and the total is set at 8.0 runs. Full Cubs-Dodgers odds can be found below.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg SGP wager for any MLB game taking place on September 10th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +400 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 9/10/24

Here are the MLB games being played on September 10th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5 (+136) +126 -148 9 Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+120) +144 -172 8.5 Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+128) +138 -164 7.5 Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals +1.5 (-152) -138 +118 8 Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees -1.5 (+140) +126 -148 8.5 New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-152) -130 +110 8 Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+158) +110 -130 9.5 View Full Table

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on September 11th, 2024.

