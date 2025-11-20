3 Best F1 Bets and Predictions for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Even though it's a pain to stay awake late enough to watch, the first two Formula 1 races in Las Vegas have been bangers. It looks like we could get another on Saturday.

Although McLaren has dominated most of the season, a surging Max Verstappen has pushed us to a point where no driver has odds shorter than +175 in FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 betting odds. That ain't too shabby for this point in the season.

At least for me, the discount up top has created some value. Let's dig in, starting with my favorite win bet before FP1, and then we can dig into some other bets I like for Saturday's race.

Best Bets for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

If I had a penny for every time I've bet Lando Norris to win this year, it feels like that'd be more money than I've actually won on him. But we're going right back to the well.

Verstappen is the favorite in large part due to his other-worldly showing in Brazil two weeks ago. After starting in the back, he tore through the field and ultimately finished third. It was a vintage Max showing.

The reason he started in the back, though, is that this Red Bull car has been decently volatile this season. They missed the setup entering the weekend and decided to overhaul the car before the race. Clearly, those changes worked, and it's possible those gains carry over to this weekend. But this is a very different track, so I'm not counting on that.

As for Norris, he seems to have finally found some consistency with wins in back-to-back races for the first time since the summer break. It's clear the McLaren remains the class of the field; it's just a question of whether Verstappen's sicko-tier talent can overcome that gap. I'd rather ride with Norris here, personally, as he's 33.6% to win in my pre-practice simulations, a hair ahead of Verstappen at 33.4%.

Outside of a crash in Brazil, Charles Leclerc has been consistently quick for a while now. We can buy the dip at this number.

Even at Interlagos, Leclerc had pace. He qualified third and was running top-three until he got caught up in an incident not of his own doing. It ended a streak of two straight podiums for Leclerc.

For the season, Leclerc has 7 podiums in 21 races, a rate of 33.3%. His implied odds at +350 are 22.2%. Those season-long numbers are effectively meaningless at this point in the year with so many teams setting sights on 2026, but they do illustrate how long this number is relative to Leclerc's performance, and we have seen him perform well in recent races. I think that's enough to justify biting at +350.

My model is showing value on several drivers to finish in the points, including Oliver Bearman (+105), Fernando Alonso (+150), Liam Lawson (+200), and Lance Stroll (+430). Of that group, Bearman is my preferred target pre-practice.

Bearman and Haas have had great pace down the stretch of the season. He enters riding a streak of four straight races inside the top 10, and he hasn't finished worse than 12th across the past seven races. Bearman has also started inside the top 10 for each of the past four races, so he's not pulling off some circus act to get these finishes.

Thanks to that recent pace, my model has Bearman in the points 53.2% of the time. That's a big enough gap above the market for me to fire before we see cars on the track.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.