Emeka Egbuka 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Emeka Egbuka picked up 132.7 fantasy points last season, 18th among all NFL wide receivers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR is currently the 21st-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Emeka Egbuka Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Egbuka's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 125.9 65 11 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 103.7 103 30

Emeka Egbuka 2025 Game-by-Game

Egbuka accumulated 24.3 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 163 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 19.6 6 4 67 2 Week 2 @Texans 8.9 7 4 29 1 Week 3 Jets 8.5 8 6 85 0 Week 4 Eagles 16.1 10 4 101 1 Week 5 @Seahawks 24.3 7 7 163 1 Week 6 49ers 2.4 4 2 24 0 Week 7 @Lions 5.8 12 4 58 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Emeka Egbuka vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.2% of the time while running the football 45.8% of the time. Below is a look at how Egbuka's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Emeka Egbuka 127 63 938 6 11 Cade Otton 81 59 572 1 5 Kenneth Gainwell 85 73 486 3 15 Chris Godwin 51 33 360 2 7

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