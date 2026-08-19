Emari Demercado 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Kansas City Chiefs running back Emari Demercado on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
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Emari Demercado Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Demercado's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|34.6
|277
|63
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|67.0
|161
|49
Emari Demercado 2025 Game-by-Game
Demercado picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 64 yards; 3 receptions, 40 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Saints
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|8.1
|2
|8
|0
|2
|2
|1
|21
|Week 5
|Titans
|6.1
|3
|81
|0
|0
|0
|0
|81
|Week 6
|@Colts
|0.1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Cowboys
|7.8
|14
|79
|0
|1
|1
|0
|78
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|10.4
|4
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|104
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Emari Demercado vs. Other Chiefs Rushers
The Chiefs ran 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Demercado's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Emari Demercado
|44
|312
|0
|4
|7.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|221
|1,027
|5
|31
|4.6
|Patrick Mahomes
|64
|422
|5
|14
|6.6
|Justin Fields
|71
|383
|4
|11
|5.4
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