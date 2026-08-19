Emari Demercado 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Kansas City Chiefs running back Emari Demercado on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

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Emari Demercado Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Demercado's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 34.6 277 63 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 67.0 161 49

Emari Demercado 2025 Game-by-Game

Demercado picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 64 yards; 3 receptions, 40 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Saints 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 0.0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 8.1 2 8 0 2 2 1 21 Week 5 Titans 6.1 3 81 0 0 0 0 81 Week 6 @Colts 0.1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 Week 9 @Cowboys 7.8 14 79 0 1 1 0 78 Week 10 @Seahawks 10.4 4 64 0 4 3 0 104 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Emari Demercado vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs ran 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Demercado's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Emari Demercado 44 312 0 4 7.1 Kenneth Walker III 221 1,027 5 31 4.6 Patrick Mahomes 64 422 5 14 6.6 Justin Fields 71 383 4 11 5.4

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