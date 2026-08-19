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Emari Demercado 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Emari Demercado 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Kansas City Chiefs running back Emari Demercado on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

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Emari Demercado Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Demercado's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points34.627763
2026 Projected Fantasy Points67.016149

Emari Demercado 2025 Game-by-Game

Demercado picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 64 yards; 3 receptions, 40 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Saints0.0000-000
Week 3@49ers0.02001000
Week 4Seahawks8.128022121
Week 5Titans6.1381000081
Week 6@Colts0.11101001
Week 9@Cowboys7.81479011078
Week 10@Seahawks10.44640430104

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Emari Demercado vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs ran 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Demercado's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Emari Demercado44312047.1
Kenneth Walker III2211,0275314.6
Patrick Mahomes644225146.6
Justin Fields713834115.4

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Want more data and analysis on Emari Demercado? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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