Eastern Washington vs Weber State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 3 seed Eastern Washington Eagles (13-18, 11-7 Big Sky) and the No. 6 seed Weber State Wildcats (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky) meet in the Big Sky tournament Monday at Idaho Central Arena, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Weber State win (55%)

Before you decide to wager on Eastern Washington-Weber State matchup (in which Eastern Washington is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 154.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Eastern Washington has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Weber State has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Weber State is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 5-1 ATS record Eastern Washington racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Eagles have played worse at home, covering six times in 11 home games, and 12 times in 18 road games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). Away, it is .533 (8-7-0).

Eastern Washington has beaten the spread 12 times in 18 conference games.

Weber State's Big Sky record against the spread is 10-8-0.

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Eastern Washington has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

This season, the Eagles have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -160 or better on the moneyline.

Weber State has been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. Weber State has gone 3-13 in those games.

The Wildcats have gone 2-8 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (20%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Eastern Washington has a 61.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Eastern Washington was the 249th-ranked team in the country (71.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 283rd (75.5 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Eastern Washington was 10th-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.4 per game) last season. It was 142nd in rebounds conceded (30.6 per game).

Last season Eastern Washington was ranked 184th in college basketball in assists with 13.5 per game.

Last year, Eastern Washington was 267th in the nation in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and 74th in turnovers forced (12.5).

Weber State posted 71.9 points per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 71.9 points per contest (176th-ranked).

With 30.5 boards per game, Weber State was 271st in the country. It ceded 31.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 226th in college basketball.

Weber State delivered 11.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 323rd in the nation.

Weber State was 108th in the country with 10.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 215th with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!