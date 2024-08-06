2024 East Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

In 2024, the East Carolina Pirates have put up a record of 2-0. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

East Carolina 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Norfolk State Aug. 31 W 42-3 - - 2 @ Old Dominion Sept. 7 W 20-14 Monarchs (-1.5) 53.5 3 Appalachian State Sept. 14 - Mountaineers (-2.5) 58.5 4 @ Liberty Sept. 21 - - - 5 UTSA Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Charlotte Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Army Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

East Carolina Last Game

The Pirates went head to head against the Old Dominion Monarchs in their most recent game, winning 20-14. In that game against the Monarchs, Jake Garcia had 283 yards on 25-of-38 passing (65.8%) for the Pirates, with no touchdowns and four interceptions. In the ground game, Rahjai Harris took 26 carries for 131 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding one reception for three yards in the passing game. Anthony Smith reeled in five balls for 70 yards (averaging 14.0 per catch) against the Monarchs.

East Carolina Betting Insights

East Carolina is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Pirates have not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

See even more stats and analysis about East Carolina on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the East Carolina Pirates on FanDuel today!