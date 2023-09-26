Eagles vs Commanders Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

On Sunday in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles are up against the Washington Commanders.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (79.3%)

Eagles vs Commanders Point Spread

The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Eagles are -115 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -105 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Commanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Eagles versus Commanders game on October 1 has been set at 43.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Eagles vs Commanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Commanders, Philadelphia is the favorite at -460, and Washington is +360 playing on the road.

Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two Eagles games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

The Commanders have won once against the spread this season.

The Commanders have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

Eagles vs Commanders Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-460) | WAS: (+360)

PHI: (-460) | WAS: (+360) Spread: PHI: -8.5 (-115) | WAS: +8.5 (-105)

PHI: -8.5 (-115) | WAS: +8.5 (-105) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!