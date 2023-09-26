Eagles vs Commanders Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1
On Sunday in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles are up against the Washington Commanders.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eagles vs Commanders Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (79.3%)
Eagles vs Commanders Point Spread
The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Eagles are -115 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -105 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.
Eagles vs Commanders Over/Under
The over/under for the Eagles versus Commanders game on October 1 has been set at 43.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.
Eagles vs Commanders Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Commanders, Philadelphia is the favorite at -460, and Washington is +360 playing on the road.
Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Two Eagles games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.
- The Commanders have won once against the spread this season.
- The Commanders have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
