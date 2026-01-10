Duke vs SMU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Duke Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (12-3, 1-1 ACC) on January 10, 2026 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. SMU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (77.6%)

If you plan to place a wager on Duke-SMU contest (in which Duke is a 12.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 158.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Duke vs. SMU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season.

SMU has covered seven times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered two times in seven games when playing at home, and they've covered three times in four games when playing on the road.

The Mustangs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .412 (7-10-0) last year. On the road, it was .455 (5-6-0).

Duke vs. SMU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have been listed as a favorite of -1053 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

SMU has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. SMU has gone 2-3 in those games.

The Mustangs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +660 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 91.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. SMU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Duke was 11th-best in the nation on offense (83.2 points scored per game) and seventh-best on defense (62.8 points allowed).

Duke was the 24th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3) last season.

Last season Duke was 17th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Duke was ninth-best in the country in committing them (8.9 per game) last year. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Last year SMU put up 79.9 points per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 71.3 points per contest (152nd-ranked).

SMU averaged 34.7 rebounds per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 29 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Last season SMU ranked 42nd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.9 per game.

SMU was 221st in the nation with 11.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

