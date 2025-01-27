Duke vs NC State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The Duke Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 ACC) will try to continue a 13-game winning streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) on January 27, 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (93%)

Duke is a 21.5-point favorite over NC State on Monday and the total is set at 134.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 12-7-0 record against the spread this season.

NC State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Blue Devils have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-4-0) than they do in away games (5-1-0).

The Wolfpack's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .000 (0-4-0).

Duke is 6-3-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

NC State has two ACC wins against the spread this season.

Duke vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 15, or 88.2%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have been a -7143 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

NC State has lost all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Wolfpack have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 98.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +399 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.3 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg paces Duke, averaging 19.5 points per game (25th in the nation).

NC State outscores opponents by 3.6 points per game (posting 70.7 points per game, 272nd in college basketball, and conceding 67.1 per outing, 60th in college basketball) and has a +70 scoring differential.

Marcus Hill's 13.2 points per game leads NC State and ranks 463rd in college basketball.

The Blue Devils are 14th in the country at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 10.4 more than the 26.8 their opponents average.

Flagg's 8.0 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 76th in college basketball action.

The Wolfpack lose the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They record 29.9 rebounds per game, 313th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.8.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averages 5.0 rebounds per game (611th in college basketball) to lead the Wolfpack.

Duke ranks seventh in college basketball with 107.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 79.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wolfpack's 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 193rd in college basketball, and the 90.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 141st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!