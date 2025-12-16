Duke vs Lipscomb College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Duke Blue Devils (10-0) will look to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on December 16, 2025. The Bisons have won five games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Lipscomb Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Lipscomb Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (94.8%)

Before you place a wager on Duke-Lipscomb matchup (in which Duke is a 33.5-point favorite and the total is set at 151.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Duke vs. Lipscomb: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Lipscomb is 6-3-0 ATS this year.

The Blue Devils did a better job covering the spread in away games (9-2-0) than they did at home (11-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Bisons have an identical winning percentage (.667) at home (2-1-0 record) and away (4-2-0).

Duke vs. Lipscomb Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 86.8 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (fourth in college basketball). It has a +272 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 27.2 points per game.

Cameron Boozer ranks first in the country with a team-leading 23.0 points per game.

Lipscomb has a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. It is putting up 80.4 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and is allowing 73.8 per contest to rank 200th in college basketball.

Grant Asman's team-leading 13.3 points per game rank him 474th in college basketball.

The 39.3 rebounds per game the Blue Devils average rank 15th in college basketball, and are 9.3 more than the 30.0 their opponents collect per contest.

Boozer's 9.9 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 18th in college basketball action.

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Bisons accumulate rank 166th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 34.1.

Asman averages 6.4 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) to lead the Bisons.

Duke averages 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in college basketball), and gives up 74.7 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Bisons' 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 162nd in college basketball, and the 90.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 147th in college basketball.

