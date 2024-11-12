Duke vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 12

The Duke Blue Devils (2-0) battle the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on November 12, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

Duke vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (69%)

Duke is a 6.5-point favorite over Kentucky on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 160.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Duke vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke covered 21 times in 36 matchups with a spread last season.

Kentucky covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread last season.

Duke (14-10) covered a lower percentage of games when it was favored by 6.5 points or more last season (58.3%) than Kentucky (2-0) did as a 6.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread last season, the Blue Devils played better at home, covering 11 times in 18 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Last year, the Wildcats were 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Duke vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke won 76.7% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (23-7).

The Blue Devils went 17-4 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -260 or shorter (81%).

Kentucky was underdogs in seven games last season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Wildcats had a record of 2-1 when they were set as an underdog of +210 or more by bookmakers last season.

Duke has an implied moneyline win probability of 72.2% in this matchup.

Duke vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

The Wildcats pulled down 34.3 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) compared to the 33.3 of their opponents.

The Wildcats averaged 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in college basketball), and allowed 95.1 points per 100 possessions (249th in college basketball).

