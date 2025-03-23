Duke vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-3) take on the No. 9 seed Baylor Bears (20-14) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Lenovo Center at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Game time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

Duke vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (73.9%)

Duke is a 12.5-point favorite against Baylor on Sunday and the total is set at 143.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Baylor is 14-19-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 11 times in 17 games at home, and they've covered nine times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Bears have been better against the spread at home (8-7-0) than away (2-9-0) this season.

Duke vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 30, or 90.9%, of the 33 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in 22 games when named as moneyline favorite of -1000 or better.

Baylor has not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Bears have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +660 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 90.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 83 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per contest (sixth in college basketball). It has a +751 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.5 points per game.

Cooper Flagg's 18.7 points per game lead Duke and are 57th in college basketball.

Baylor puts up 76.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (87th in college basketball). It has a +244 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Norchad Omier's team-leading 15.8 points per game rank him 198th in the nation.

The Blue Devils pull down 36.1 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) while conceding 27.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

Flagg is 104th in college basketball play with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The Bears rank 117th in the nation at 33 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 30 their opponents average.

Omier's 10.9 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank fifth in the nation.

Duke ranks first in college basketball with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 81.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears rank 83rd in college basketball averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 91st, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!