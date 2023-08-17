FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Duke Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The Duke Blue Devils, who are the 17th-ranked team in the nation right now, are 4-1 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Duke 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1ClemsonSeptember 4W 28-7Tigers (-12.5)54.5
2LafayetteSeptember 9W 42-7--
3NorthwesternSeptember 16W 38-14Blue Devils (-17.5)48.5
4@ UConnSeptember 23W 41-7Blue Devils (-22.5)44.5
5Notre DameSeptember 30L 21-14Fighting Irish (-5.5)52.5
7NC StateOctober 14-Blue Devils (-3)44.5
8@ Florida StateOctober 21---
Duke Last Game

The Blue Devils get ready for their next game following a 21-14 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their most recent game. Riley Leonard had 134 yards on 12-of-27 passing (44.4%) for the Devils in that matchup against the Fighting Irish, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added 18 carries for 88 yards with his legs. On the ground, Jaquez Moore rushed for 51 yards on seven carries (7.3 yards per carry), adding one reception for five yards. Jordan Moore accumulated four catches for 67 yards (16.8 per catch) and one touchdown against the Fighting Irish.

Duke Betting Insights

  • Duke has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
