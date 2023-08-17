2023 Duke Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The Duke Blue Devils, who are the 17th-ranked team in the nation right now, are 4-1 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Duke 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Clemson September 4 W 28-7 Tigers (-12.5) 54.5 2 Lafayette September 9 W 42-7 - - 3 Northwestern September 16 W 38-14 Blue Devils (-17.5) 48.5 4 @ UConn September 23 W 41-7 Blue Devils (-22.5) 44.5 5 Notre Dame September 30 L 21-14 Fighting Irish (-5.5) 52.5 7 NC State October 14 - Blue Devils (-3) 44.5 8 @ Florida State October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Duke Last Game

The Blue Devils get ready for their next game following a 21-14 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their most recent game. Riley Leonard had 134 yards on 12-of-27 passing (44.4%) for the Devils in that matchup against the Fighting Irish, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added 18 carries for 88 yards with his legs. On the ground, Jaquez Moore rushed for 51 yards on seven carries (7.3 yards per carry), adding one reception for five yards. Jordan Moore accumulated four catches for 67 yards (16.8 per catch) and one touchdown against the Fighting Irish.

Duke Betting Insights

Duke has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Blue Devils have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Check out even more stats and analysis about Duke on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Duke Blue Devils on FanDuel today!