Drake London Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (238.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on London, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

Thinking about playing London this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

London vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.63

6.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.48

48.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

With 33.3 fantasy points this season (6.7 per game), London is the 41st-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 105th among all players.

During his last three games London has been targeted 22 times, with 11 receptions for 137 yards and one TD, leading to 20.6 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of London's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Green Bay Packers, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 12.7 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught six balls (on eight targets) for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Washington has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.