Drake London Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London will be up against the team with last year's sixth-ranked passing defense, the Green Bay Packers (197 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With London's next game against the Packers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

London vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.42

6.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.21

47.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

London 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, London picked up 106.6 fantasy points (6.3 per game) -- 38th at his position, 112th in the league.

In his one game this season so far, London had zero receptions on one target, for zero yards, and ended up with 0.0 fantasy points.

In Week 2 last season against the Los Angeles Rams, London put up a season-high 16.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: eight receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 18 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, London put up 12.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: six receptions, 120 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- London ended up with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 23 yards, on seven targets.

London accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on one target -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 7 versus the Cincinnati Bengals).

Packers Defensive Performance

Against Green Bay last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Packers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Green Bay allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Packers allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Green Bay let six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Packers last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.

Green Bay gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In the ground game, five players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Packers last season.

In terms of run defense, Green Bay gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Packers last year.

