Drake London Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Wideout Drake London has a matchup versus the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (185.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is London worth considering for his next matchup against the Commanders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

London vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.57

63.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

London is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (64th overall), putting up 139.5 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

During his last three games London has been targeted 21 times, with 13 receptions for 182 yards and one TD, resulting in 24.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that period.

London has been targeted 44 times, with 25 receptions for 329 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 38.6 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of London's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he put up 21.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to five players this year.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

