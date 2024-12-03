Drake London Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Wideout Drake London faces a matchup against the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (243.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is London worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

London vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.46

69.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

With 115.3 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), London is the ninth-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 68th among all players.

In his last three games, London has totaled 244 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 20 catches (36 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 24.1 (8.0 per game) during that period.

London has caught 26 balls (on 44 targets) for 305 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 36.2 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of London's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he went off for 12 catches and 154 receiving yards with one touchdown (21.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London let down his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, when he mustered only 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed three players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

