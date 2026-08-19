Drake London 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London was 17th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 133.9. Heading into 2026, he is the seventh-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

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Drake London Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at London's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 117.0 79 16 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 133.8 68 13

Drake London 2025 Game-by-Game

London picked up 29.8 fantasy points -- nine catches, 118 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 5.5 15 8 55 0 Week 2 @Vikings 2.9 4 3 49 0 Week 3 @Panthers 5.5 8 5 55 0 Week 4 Commanders 17.0 10 8 110 1 Week 6 Bills 21.8 16 10 158 1 Week 7 @49ers 4.2 10 4 42 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29.8 14 9 118 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Drake London vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how London's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Drake London 112 68 919 7 13 Kyle Pitts 118 88 928 5 11 Bijan Robinson 103 79 820 4 12 Olamide Zaccheaus 65 39 313 2 12

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