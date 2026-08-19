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Drake London 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Drake London 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London was 17th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 133.9. Heading into 2026, he is the seventh-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

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Drake London Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at London's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points117.07916
2026 Projected Fantasy Points133.86813

Drake London 2025 Game-by-Game

London picked up 29.8 fantasy points -- nine catches, 118 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Buccaneers5.5158550
Week 2@Vikings2.943490
Week 3@Panthers5.585550
Week 4Commanders17.01081101
Week 6Bills21.816101581
Week 7@49ers4.2104420
Week 9@Patriots29.81491183

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Drake London vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how London's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Drake London11268919713
Kyle Pitts11888928511
Bijan Robinson10379820412
Olamide Zaccheaus6539313212

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Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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