Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 1 on Oct. 25
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series.
Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Yankees (94-68)
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-130) | NYY: (+110)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+152) | NYY: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 13-7, 3.17 ERA vs Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 8-5, 3.41 ERA
The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) for the Dodgers and Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) for the Yankees. Flaherty's team is 16-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has a record of 12-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Yankees have an 11-8-0 ATS record in Cole's 19 starts with a set spread. The Yankees have always been the moneyline underdog when Cole starts this season.
Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (57.8%)
Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Yankees, Los Angeles is the favorite at -130, and New York is +110 playing on the road.
Dodgers vs Yankees Spread
- The Yankees are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Yankees are +152 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -184.
Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under
- The Dodgers-Yankees contest on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.
Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 97, or 65.1%, of the 149 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 85 times in 129 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 100 of their 171 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Dodgers are 89-82-0 against the spread in their 171 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Yankees have won 18 of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (69.2%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, New York has a record of 8-1 (88.9%).
- The Yankees have played in 167 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-75-4).
- The Yankees have put together an 82-85-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.1% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.
- Among all qualified batters, he is fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, eight walks and five RBI.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.
- Mookie Betts is batting .289 with a .491 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.
- Betts heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
- Teoscar Hernandez is batting .272 with a .339 OBP and 99 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has accumulated a team-high OBP (.458) and slugging percentage (.701), and paces the Yankees in hits (180, while batting .322).
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.
- He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Jazz Chisholm is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 53 walks.
- Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 65 walks.
Dodgers vs Yankees Head to Head
- 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/4/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/3/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/2/2023: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
