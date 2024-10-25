Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 1 on Oct. 25

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series.

Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Yankees (94-68)

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-130) | NYY: (+110)

LAD: (-130) | NYY: (+110) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+152) | NYY: +1.5 (-184)

LAD: -1.5 (+152) | NYY: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 13-7, 3.17 ERA vs Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 8-5, 3.41 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) for the Dodgers and Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) for the Yankees. Flaherty's team is 16-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has a record of 12-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Yankees have an 11-8-0 ATS record in Cole's 19 starts with a set spread. The Yankees have always been the moneyline underdog when Cole starts this season.

Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.8%)

Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Yankees, Los Angeles is the favorite at -130, and New York is +110 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Yankees are +152 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -184.

Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under

The Dodgers-Yankees contest on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 97, or 65.1%, of the 149 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 85 times in 129 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 100 of their 171 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 89-82-0 against the spread in their 171 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won 18 of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (69.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, New York has a record of 8-1 (88.9%).

The Yankees have played in 167 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-75-4).

The Yankees have put together an 82-85-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.

Among all qualified batters, he is fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, eight walks and five RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts is batting .289 with a .491 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Betts heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .272 with a .339 OBP and 99 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has accumulated a team-high OBP (.458) and slugging percentage (.701), and paces the Yankees in hits (180, while batting .322).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 53 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 65 walks.

Dodgers vs Yankees Head to Head

6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/3/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/2/2023: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

