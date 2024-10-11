Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 5 on Oct. 11

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres for Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. San Diego Padres (93-69)

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | SD: (+122)

LAD: (-144) | SD: (+122) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-2, 3.00 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 7-3, 3.31 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) for the Dodgers and Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA) for the Padres. Yamamoto's team is 9-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-7. The Padres have a 10-6-0 ATS record in Darvish's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 6-2 in Darvish's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.9%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -144 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Dodgers are +140 to cover, and the Padres are -170.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Padres contest on Oct. 11, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 142 games this year and have walked away with the win 92 times (64.8%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 64 of 102 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 94 of their 164 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 84-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 34 of the 61 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (55.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, San Diego has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 166 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 87 of those games (87-75-4).

The Padres have put together an 85-81-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts is batting .289 with a .491 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Betts takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 33 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Hernandez has safely hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .359 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .380 on-base percentage to lead the Padres. He's batting .280 while slugging .459.

Including all qualifying players, he is 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 37th in slugging.

Profar brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado has 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks while batting .275. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 162 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Luis Arraez leads his team with a .392 slugging percentage.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

