Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Thursday.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-64) vs. San Diego Padres (91-67)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-116) | SD: (-102)

LAD: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: LAD: +1.5 (-184) | SD: -1.5 (+152)

LAD: +1.5 (-184) | SD: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-6, 5.63 ERA vs Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 6-5, 3.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Walker Buehler (1-6) for the Dodgers and Joe Musgrove (6-5) for the Padres. Buehler's team is 8-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Buehler's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-6. The Padres have gone 8-10-0 against the spread when Musgrove starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in four of Musgrove's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51.6%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -102 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Dodgers. The Padres are +152 to cover, while the Dodgers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Padres game on Sept. 26 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 87, or 64%, of the 136 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 83-48 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 87 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 156 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 78-78-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 55 total times this season. They've gone 31-24 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Diego has gone 21-18 (53.8%).

In the 156 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-72-4).

The Padres have covered 51.3% of their games this season, going 80-76-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 187 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .642. He's batting .303.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .500 with six doubles, six home runs, five walks and 21 RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .283 with 34 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks, while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 21st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Mookie Betts has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .495 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez has 31 home runs, 94 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Hernandez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .382 on-base percentage to lead the Padres. He's batting .283 while slugging .466.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 32nd in slugging.

Manny Machado has 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 30th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 159 hits, a team-high for the Padres.

Luis Arraez is slugging .386 to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/13/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/12/2024: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/21/2024: 15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

