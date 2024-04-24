Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-11) vs. Washington Nationals (10-13)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114)

LAD: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 1-1, 4.50 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-1, 3.60 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.60 ERA). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team has won 20% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-4). When Gore starts, the Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gore starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.1%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +152 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Nationals. The Dodgers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -114.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Nationals game on April 25 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 15, or 60%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 11 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 12-13-0 against the spread in their 25 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 9-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

Washington has a record of 5-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (50%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-13-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 13-9-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 38 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .468. He has a .365 batting average and a slugging percentage of .625.

He ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Betts has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.695) and total hits (39) this season. He's batting .371 with an on-base percentage of .433.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Ohtani has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Will Smith is batting .352 with a .466 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 28 hits, an OBP of .410 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Freeman takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a team-best slugging percentage (.646) while pacing the Nationals in hits (25). He's batting .305 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Jesse Winker paces his team with a .418 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .297 while slugging .459.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .314.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .297 with four doubles and seven walks.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/24/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/17/2024: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/31/2023: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/30/2023: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/29/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/27/2022: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/8/2023: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

