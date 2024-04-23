Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-11) vs. Washington Nationals (10-12)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-1, 3.13 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Landon Knack (0-1, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-1, 3.13 ERA). Knack and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Knack's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Irvin's four starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 1-3 in Irvin's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.4%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +152 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Los Angeles is -110 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

Dodgers versus Nationals, on April 24, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 10-7 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 24 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 11-13-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 9-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

Washington has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

In the 21 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-13-1).

The Nationals have covered 61.9% of their games this season, going 13-8-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .458 this season while batting .347 with 20 walks and 24 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .612.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 36 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .677. He's batting .364 with an on-base percentage of .430.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage first.

Ohtani takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .417 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and six RBI.

Freddie Freeman has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Freeman has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, four walks and five RBI.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 27 hits, an OBP of .380 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up 25 hits with a .671 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Nationals. He's batting .316 and with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 22nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Abrams takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Jesse Winker has a .425 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .479.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .318.

Lane Thomas has two home runs and eight walks while batting .184.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/23/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/17/2024: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/25/2022: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/24/2022: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/23/2022: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/10/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2023: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2023: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!