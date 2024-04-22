Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11) vs. Washington Nationals (10-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-210) | WSH: (+176)

LAD: (-210) | WSH: (+176) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112)

LAD: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112) Total: 10 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: James Paxton (Dodgers) - 2-0, 2.81 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 0-3, 8.06 ERA

The Dodgers will look to James Paxton (2-0) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (0-3). Paxton has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Paxton's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals are 1-3-0 against the spread when Corbin starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.8%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +176 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -134 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +112.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

Dodgers versus Nationals on April 23 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 7-3 when favored by -210 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 10-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-9).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, Washington has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-12-1).

The Nationals have a 13-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 65% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in OBP (.469) this season, fueled by 33 hits. He has a .355 batting average and a slugging percentage of .634.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Betts will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has 35 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .663, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He's batting .368 with an on-base percentage of .431.

Among all qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Ohtani takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI.

Freddie Freeman has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Freeman takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 27 hits, an OBP of .391 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a slugging percentage of .676 and has 22 hits, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is second in slugging.

Abrams brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .262 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Jesse Winker's .439 on-base percentage and .507 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .328.

He is 13th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .317.

Lane Thomas has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .179.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/17/2024: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/10/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/31/2023: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/30/2023: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/29/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/27/2022: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/26/2022: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/25/2022: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

