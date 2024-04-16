Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-8) vs. Washington Nationals (7-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-275) | WSH: (+225)

LAD: (-275) | WSH: (+225) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112)

LAD: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 0-2, 8.44 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (1-1) for the Dodgers and Patrick Corbin (0-2) for the Nationals. Miller's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.7%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Dodgers, Washington is the underdog at +225, and Los Angeles is -275 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -134 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being +112.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Nationals game on April 16, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -275 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 8-10-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-7).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-8-0).

The Nationals are 10-5-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 26 hits and an OBP of .462 to go with a slugging percentage of .653. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .347 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .238 with a home run, seven walks and five RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.649) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .338 with an on-base percentage of .384.

He is 17th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in the major leagues.

Ohtani brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .288 with a .548 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Will Smith is batting .369 with a .403 OBP and 15 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Smith takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with two walks and three RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up 16 hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .296 and slugging .648 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 10th in slugging.

Abrams heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .483 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .521 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .354.

He is currently 10th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Lane Thomas has two home runs and six walks while batting .200.

Luis Garcia is hitting .318 with seven doubles, a home run and a walk.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/31/2023: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/25/2022: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/24/2022: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/23/2022: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/10/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2023: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/30/2023: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/29/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/27/2022: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

