Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 6 on Oct. 20

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Sunday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the New York Mets for Game 6 of the NLCS.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-146) | NYM: (+124)

LAD: (-146) | NYM: (+124) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162)

LAD: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Dodgers) vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 12-6, 0.00 ERA

The Mets have named Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) as their starter for this contest. The Dodgers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. The Mets have a 21-13-0 ATS record in Manaea's 34 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 8-3 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.7%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Mets moneyline has Los Angeles as a -146 favorite, while New York is a +124 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. New York is -162 to cover.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Mets on Oct. 20 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 96, or 64.9%, of the 148 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 64 of 102 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 99 of their 170 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 88-82-0 in 170 games with a line this season.

The Mets are 32-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).

New York has an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 89 times this season for an 89-75-5 record against the over/under.

The Mets have put together an 86-83-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, eight walks and five RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.

Betts enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 33 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has a team-best slugging percentage (.500) while pacing the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 34th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while batting .224.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .360 OBP.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

