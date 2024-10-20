Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 6 on Oct. 20
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
On Sunday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the New York Mets for Game 6 of the NLCS.
Dodgers vs Mets Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)
- Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-146) | NYM: (+124)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Dodgers) vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 12-6, 0.00 ERA
The Mets have named Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) as their starter for this contest. The Dodgers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. The Mets have a 21-13-0 ATS record in Manaea's 34 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 8-3 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (54.7%)
Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Mets moneyline has Los Angeles as a -146 favorite, while New York is a +124 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Mets Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. New York is -162 to cover.
Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under
- The over/under for Dodgers-Mets on Oct. 20 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 96, or 64.9%, of the 148 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Los Angeles has won 64 of 102 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 99 of their 170 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 88-82-0 in 170 games with a line this season.
- The Mets are 32-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).
- New York has an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.
- The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 89 times this season for an 89-75-5 record against the over/under.
- The Mets have put together an 86-83-0 record ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, eight walks and five RBI.
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 24th.
- Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.
- Betts enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
- Teoscar Hernandez has 33 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor has a team-best slugging percentage (.500) while pacing the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 34th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while batting .224.
- Jesse Winker leads his team with a .360 OBP.
Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head
- 10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
