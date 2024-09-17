Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-61) vs. Miami Marlins (55-95)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | MIA: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | MIA: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-132) | MIA: +1.5 (+110)

LAD: -1.5 (-132) | MIA: +1.5 (+110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 2-4, 8.17 ERA vs Darren McCaughan (Marlins) - 0-0, 7.06 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (2-4, 8.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Darren McCaughan. Miller's team is 4-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-5. In each of McCaughan's three starts that had a set spread, the Marlins covered. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for three McCaughan starts this season -- they won every game.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.9%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -205 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Dodgers are -132 to cover, and the Marlins are +110.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

Dodgers versus Marlins on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 82 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 23 of 35 games when listed as at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 82 of their 148 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 75-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have put together a 51-80 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Miami has a record of 10-21 (32.3%).

The Marlins have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-64-6).

The Marlins have collected a 69-80-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.609) and total hits (168) this season. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying batters, he is 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .280 with 32 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 75 walks, while slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .379.

His batting average ranks 25th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Mookie Betts has 120 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .267 with a .333 OBP and 90 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.443) and leads the Marlins in hits (118). He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 117th and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez has a .302 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .413.

He is 90th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Otto Lopez is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .324 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

5/8/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/7/2024: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/6/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/7/2023: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2023: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2023: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/19/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/19/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2023: 11-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2022: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

