Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Seattle Mariners.

Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-66)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | SEA: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | SEA: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+118) | SEA: +1.5 (-142)

LAD: -1.5 (+118) | SEA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 12-4, 2.61 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 8-5, 4.05 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (12-4) versus the Mariners and Miller (8-5). When Kershaw starts, his team is 11-9-0 against the spread this season. Kershaw's team has been victorious in 68.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-6. The Mariners are 10-12-0 ATS in Miller's 22 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Miller's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.1%)

Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Dodgers, Seattle is the underdog at +116, and Los Angeles is -136 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mariners are -142 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +118.

Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under

The Dodgers-Mariners contest on September 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 73 wins in the 116 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 58 times in 92 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 81 of 138 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 75-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 23 of the 45 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Seattle has a record of 10-9 (52.6%).

The Mariners have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-67-5).

The Mariners have covered 46.9% of their games this season, going 69-78-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 166 hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .311 with 77 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .412 and a slugging percentage of .604.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in slugging.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Freddie Freeman is slashing .339/.416/.578 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .994.

He ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Max Muncy has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .209/.333/.495.

Muncy has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .237 with a double, a triple, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Will Smith is batting .267 with a .366 OBP and 71 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has a slugging percentage of .504 and has 173 hits, both team-high numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 12th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .364 with two doubles, five home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

J.P. Crawford's .376 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .421.

His batting average ranks 73rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Cal Raleigh is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 51 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .267 with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Head to Head

9/15/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

