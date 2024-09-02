Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-55) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-60)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | ARI: (+114)

LAD: (-134) | ARI: (+114) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

LAD: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 10-6, 3.07 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 5.06 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (10-6, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 5.06 ERA). Flaherty's team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-7. The Diamondbacks have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Rodríguez's four starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have not been a moneyline underdog when Rodriguez starts this season.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-134) and Arizona as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are -146 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +122.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on September 2, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 76 wins in the 118 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 60 times in 95 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 135 opportunities.

In 135 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 68-67-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 48.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-33).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Arizona has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-53-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks are 72-64-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (155) this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 132 hits. He's batting .285 while slugging .484.

He ranks 19th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in the majors.

Mookie Betts is batting .299 with a .490 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Betts takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .263 with a .329 OBP and 87 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Carroll brings an 11-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is slugging .428 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 35th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Josh Bell has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks while batting .248.

Eugenio Suarez has 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 42 walks while batting .236.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/3/2024: 12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/21/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/1/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

